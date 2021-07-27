LSU Health Shreveport awarded contract for K-12 COVID testing in 32 parishes

FILE – In this June 29, 2021, file photo, medical personnel test Israeli children for the coronavirus at a basketball court turned into a testing center, in Binyamina, Israel. COVID-19 has spread misery and despair and exposed stark global inequities on its way to 4 million dead worldwide. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport was awarded one of three contracts in Louisiana to deliver COVID-19 testing in kindergarten through twelfth grade (K-12).

The agreement is in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) with funding provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

LDH is offering all Louisiana schools (public and private) free COVID-19 testing for the 2021-2022 school year.

Experienced testing personnel, supported by the Center for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) lab, will complete testing.

The contract awarded to LSU Health Shreveport allows any school in 32 parishes comprising Public Health Regions 5-8 to join the LSUHS COVID-19 K-12 Testing Program.

Beginning Wednesday, John Vanchiere MD, PhD, director of COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Outreach and Jennifer Deason EdD, coordinator of K-12 Program Engagement, will begin holding weekly informational Zoom sessions at 2 p.m. each Wednesday. To attend, go to www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/k12-school-testing.

Interested schools should complete LDH’s registration survey at https://ldh.la.gov/k-12covidtesting.

Questions related to the LSUHS COVID-19 K-12 Testing Program should be directed to Jennifer Deason, EdD at 318-675-7588 or Jennifer.deason@lsuhs.edu.