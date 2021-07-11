LSU Health Shreveport provides COVID-19 vaccination at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations were provided by LSU Health Shreveport on Sunday at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church.

Many people lined up after Mass – and some before – to take the COVID-19 vaccination shot provided by LSU Health Shreveport.

But there were those who were there to get their second dose from LSU Health Shreveport since they were at the church giving out vaccinations twenty-one days ago.

“You know a lot of traveling is happening now with the summer, and we see school is about to start, which Pfizer is available for ages 12 and up. So, we really suggest you know coming,” said Eliana Chavez, a registered nurse with LSU Health Shreveport COVID Strike Team.

Chavez said there were a lot of first-timers, adding that Sunday had a great turnout.

“We’re seeing young people. We’re seeing some middle-aged people, older people… It’s really quite a bit of everything, a little bit of everything,” she said.

According to LSU Health Shreveport, there were no out-of-pocket costs, and no one was turned away based on their insurance status as their main priority is keeping the community safe.

While pre-registration was encouraged, it wasn’t required to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.