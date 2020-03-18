LSU Health Shreveport taking steps to protest students and employees from coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport is taking steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Those steps include:

All university-related international travel is suspended, at minimum, through June 30, 2020.

All non-essential university-related domestic travel is suspended, at minimum, through June 30, 2020.

Personal travel, both domestic and international, is strongly discouraged between now and June 30, 2020.

All university-sponsored events and activities through the end of April, including Match Day and White Coat Ceremony, are canceled. A decision on May events, including graduation, will be made by in mid-April.

As of Monday, March 16, School of Medicine, School of Allied Health Professions and School of Graduate Studies students moved to online learning and will be completing the remainder of their spring semester classes on a web-based platform. Clinical rotations for students have also been suspended through March 31.

As of Tuesday, March 17, LSU Health Shreveport employees currently defined as non-essential are working remotely for the foreseeable future. Security, maintenance and operations personnel, and those providing or supporting clinical care to patients are continuing work as usual while following strict access and safety guidelines.

Effective Wednesday, March 18, all LSUHS employees must use a single point of entry on campus and are required to get their temperature checked prior to entering. All medical staff members must use the main hospital entry and go through the temperature check station.

Additional hand sanitizing stations and signage highlighting proper handwashing techniques have been installed at multiple locations around campus.

Employees and students are also urged to follow the following guidelines both personally and professionally:

Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Avoid travel unless necessary and keep a distance from other people if you do have to go out.

Stay home, especially if you or a family member are exhibiting symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19. Self-isolation is strongly encouraged to protect not only you and your family, but also those who are at a higher-risk of getting sick and who might not be able to recover should they contract COVID-19.

Focus on protecting people who have serious chronic medical illnesses and the elderly. Offer to pick up groceries or medications for an elderly neighbor, avoid contact with anyone who has a comprised immune system, and keep your children at home or in supervised care while they are out of school.

Continue to wash your hands with great frequency as well as disinfect frequently touched areas often.

