LSU Health Shreveport to become testing site for coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport will soon be a testing site for COVID-19.

According to a statement from LSU Health Shreveport spokeswoman Lisa Babin, LSU Health Shreveport is moving forward with the creation of a COVID-19 on-site testing lab.

RELATED:

“With the support of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Governor John Bel Edwards, the LSUHS virology department and faculty members with experience in this area have been working on getting a testing lab in place that adheres to CDC and FDA guidelines and that could potentially complete several hundred COVID-19 tests a day with a 24-hour turnaround time for results” said Babin.

It’s unknown when the test lab will be up and running.

The news of a local testing site comes as the Louisiana Department of Health says Caddo Parish now has its tenth coronavirus case. There are now four cases in Bossier Parish and Webster Parish has its first case.

There are 392 coronavirus cases in Louisiana and 10 deaths.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.