LSU Health Shreveport to offer rapid COVID tests over Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – To help control the spread of COVID during the holidays LSUHS will be offering rapid tests to those showing symptoms over the holidays.

The North Campus at 2627 Linwood Ave. will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24. During that time rapid testing for symptomatic individuals will be the only service they will offer. Appointments are not needed to take a rapid COVID test.

PCR tests, COVID vaccinations, booster shots, third doses, and flu vaccinations will be available again from Dec. 28-30. All LSUHS sites will be closed on New Year’s Eve through Jan. 2.