LSU Health Shreveport: Weather delays next week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to predicted severe weather in northwest Louisiana, LSU Health Shreveport has rescheduled its COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled in the upcoming week.

In addition, COVID-19 testing scheduled for Monday Louisiana State Fair Grounds has been cancelled.

LSU Health Shreveport encourages all those in Priority Group 1B Tier One to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds while the vaccine supply is in hand.

Those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are individuals 65 and above, as well as COVID Emergency Response Personnel, Local Emergency Response and Law Enforcement.

As seen around the US, vaccine availability is unpredictable, so LSU Health Shreveport encourages all who are eligible to pre-register and receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

Vaccination dates for Priority Group 1B Tier One are listed below:

SHREVEPORT

Louisiana State Fair Grounds

3701 Hudson Drive

Cancelled Monday and Tuesday

Tentatively re-scheduled for:

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday

Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre Street

Cancelled Thursday

Tentatively re-scheduled for:

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25

MINDEN

Webster Parish Fairgrounds

Cancelled Tuesday

Tentatively re-scheduled for:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

NATCHITOCHES

Ben Johnson Auditorium

400 Martin Luther King Dr.

Cancelled Thursday

Tentatively rescheduled for

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 4

While pre-registration is preferred, it’s not required. The goal of LSUHS’s community vaccine sites is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

Individuals should bring ID and insurance information with them to the vaccination site.

Vaccine availability reflects the continued collaboration with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System. The goal of this community vaccine site is to provide the fastest possible access to the COVID-19 vaccine in concert with the important vaccine distribution occurring in pharmacies, clinics and other locations.