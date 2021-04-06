LSU Health to hold vaccination drive-thru Tuesday at Benton Middle School

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health’s CEVT Strike Team will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all eligible Louisiana residents from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Benton Middle School, 6136 LA-3, Benton, La. 71006.

LSU Health Shreveport is offering this large-scale after-hours vaccine clinic to better accommodate working individuals.

To date, LSU Health Shreveport has administered more than 56,000 vaccines without incident.

People wishing to receive the vaccine should provide identification and insurance information when they arrive to the drive-thru site for vaccination.

Those that meet all other qualifications, but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

While preregistration is preferred and encouraged, it is not required to receive a vaccine.

To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

However, people do not need an appointment to get the vaccine.

In the case of any delay in receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the effectiveness of the vaccine is not reduced.