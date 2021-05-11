The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
LSU Health: Tuesday’s vaccine clinic scheduled for BPCC canceled due to predicted storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Health vaccine clinic scheduled from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at Bossier Parish Community College Shreveport has been cancelled due to forecasted storms.

Vaccine eligibility includes all Louisiana residents AND those from out-of-state, who are 16 years of age and up. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. 

Those ages 16 and 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

