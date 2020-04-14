LSU Health’s Emerging Viral Threat lab expanding access to COVID-19 testing in North Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport’s new EVT (Emergency Viral Threat) lab will begin expanding testing for COVID-19 to rural areas of North Louisiana Thursday.

During his afternoon briefing, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that more than 10,000 tests had been conducted over the previous 24 hours, bringing the state to the top spot for tests per capita. But Edwards and state health officials say still more testing is needed.

“Because of the rural nature of our state, there’s some folks that aren’t getting tested and all it takes is one individual to infect a huge number of folks,” said LSU Health Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali.

That’s why Dr. Ghali says the EVT lab is working with the Department of Health and the Governor’s Office to expand access to testing in rural northern and northeastern areas of Louisiana.

“That’s going to start Thursday with two parishes in the northeast and then expanding much beyond that as well, and we’re looking forward to expanding with testing in those areas. Until we get testing done, we’re not going to be able to get a full picture of what’s going on with this novel coronavirus.”

The goal is to keep numbers down by offering faster tests and figuring out solutions to combat the virus. Dr. Ghali said medical students will be graduating early to assist in that mission.

“This is part of the reason why they decided to go into medicine or into research is really to provide access to care for some of the individuals who can’t get this access.”

The lab will be able to process hundreds of COVID-19 test daily, with results within 24 to 48 hours.

