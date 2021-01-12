LSU student reflects on the importance of mental health amid pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mental Health is taking a toll on students during the coronavirus pandemic.

With social events cancelled, online classes and less time outdoors, LSU junior Erin Matherene says she is lacking motivation.

“I was definitely losing steam half way through the semester, I didn’t give up, but I didn’t try as hard and my grades reflected that,” Matherene said.

Other than motivation, socializing has also become an issue for Matherene.

“As far as other college students, I haven’t really made any new friends. Sometimes they put us in break rooms in our zoom classes, but it doesn’t happen often,” she said.

The LSU Mental Health Services says they have more of a demand for service during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We have lost a lot of that sense of connection,” Ramie Thibodeaux, Associate Director of LSU Mental Health Services said. “A lot of students can handle the online learning, but some just simply can’t.”

For those who are struggling with motivation, Thibodeaux says taking baby steps is okay.

She advises students try to do homework or n workout for 10 to 15 minutes, take a break and then go back.

Since the start of the pandemic LSU Mental Health Services started offering Telehealth where students can discuss their feeling and get resources if necessary.

The LSU Mental Health Services provides the following:

Educational seminars

Induvial therapy

Group therapy and more

Matherene says despite the struggles of the pandemic she found ways to cope with bad days.

“I’m friends with my roommate so I hang out with them,” she said. “Or I will try to exercise, that always helps and maybe a nice bath,” she said.

Thibodeaux wants to encourage students to reach out the the Mental Health Services on campus if necessary.

“You are not alone,” Thibodeaux said. “If you feel like you need additional help and support please do reach out. There are a number of services on campus that can be a help to you.”

More information on LSU Mental Health Service is available here.

