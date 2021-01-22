LSU students have mixed emotions about potentially taking the COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU is preparing to vaccinate as many students and staff as possible before next fall, and students have very mixed reactions.

In 24 hours, more than 7,000 responded to a survey asking if they would take the COVID-19 vaccine.

4,400 of the respondents are students.

A university spokesman says the goal is to get enough people vaccinated so full in-person classes can resume.

Camille Messina, an LSU student, says the vaccine should be mandatory.

“For say living on campus or having in-person classes, I think it would be a great mandate to have,” Messina said.

Other students say they won’t feel comfortable taking it for a few years.

“I’m afraid of what they got in it, and I don’t trust it. It came out way too fast,” Tony Monk said.

Wednesday, the university released its latest coronavirus numbers.

There are 124 active positive cases of the disease at LSU, 96 of those are students.

Students say they’re just ready to get back to normal.

“Even though there’s a lot of talk about how there’s side effects and stuff from the vaccine that doesn’t bother me,” Aaron Lopoo said.

LSU is working with the Louisiana Department of Health to get the doses, but the university has yet to announce when vaccinations might begin.

