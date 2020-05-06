LSU survey finds most Louisiana residents are following Stay-at-Home Order

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A recent survey found that a majority of Louisiana residents are following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Stay-at-Home Order.

On Tuesday the Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University released a non-partisan report that showed widespread compliance with the Stay-at-Home Order and other public health recommendations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the survey, 4 out of 5 Louisianans say they have not left home for reasons that violate the governor’s order.

The survery also found that most residents support the federal, state and local governments’ response to COVID-19.

Specifically, about mitigation measures, the report found:

Intentions to wear face coverings and to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people when outside the home increase to 59% and 86%, respectively.

84% say they maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people very often or always.

75% of Louisiana adults say they very often wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds each time, and 50% say they disinfect frequently used surfaces in their homes very often.

Overall, the LSU Manship School Survey found:

64% of residents approve of the state’s response to COVID-19

74% of respondents believe the United States and Louisiana should continue measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as stay-at-home orders and social distancing, even if it means some businesses remain closed

From the public information standpoint:

73% of Louisianans trust Gov. Edwards to give the most reliable information about COVID-19

82% of Louisianans trust the Louisiana Department of Health for information about COVID-19

To read the report, click here.

