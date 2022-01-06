LSUHS begins offering Pfizer booster to those ages 5-12 at fairgrounds vaccine, testing site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport began offering a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15 starting Thursday now that it is authorized by the FDA.

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

Eligible individuals ages 5 and up may receive any of the appropriate vaccine or booster doses at the site Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Minors under the age of 18 need a parent present. Minors ages 5-17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals with health insurance coverage should bring their insurance card and identification; those without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

In regard to vaccines and boosters, the FDA recommends:

If unvaccinated, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna (mRNA vaccines) are recommended.

Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request an additional primary dose.

Those that are fully vaccinated, should request a booster shot if:

They received their second Pfizer-BioNTech more than 5 months ago and are age 12+ years

They are 18 years of age and received their second Moderna shot more than 6 months ago

They received a J&J/Janssen shot more than 2 months ago