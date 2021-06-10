LSUHS doctor addresses concerns about COVID-19 vaccine expiration dates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many vaccines are not being used, and could be near the expiration date, which can possibly affect those living in the state of Louisiana since only 28 percent of people living in Caddo Parish are fully vaccinated, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Dr. John Vanchiere, the Director of Testing and Vaccines, from LSU Health Shreveport, says they have been keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 vaccine expiration dates and doses since January, which helps to optimize the use of these vaccines.

“We have shifted a lot of doses actually back to the state so that they can redistribute to other places that need vaccine, including in other states and regions of the country,” said Dr. Vachiere.

Jason LaFitte, the Assistant Vice President of Pharmacy Services at Ochsner LSU Health, said there is no need to even order more vaccines to their facility.

“We can use the supply that already exist within the Ochsner health system, and that way it helps to minimize and hopefully avoid any expiration of any doses,” he said.

The Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration date Thursday on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which would have expired within the next month, and discarded.