LSUHSC Shreveport adds additional COVID-19 testing site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An additional location for free COVID-19 testing has been added by LSU Health Sciences Shreveport.

On Tuesday, June 30, testing will be available from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority House, 1301 Sycamore Ave, Shreveport.

Other testing sites scheduled through July 11th are as follows:

Thursday, July 2

o Location: Galilee Baptist Church(1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103)

o Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Tuesday, July 7

o Location: Caddo Fire District 8 – Station #4 (18855 Virginia Street, Ida, LA 71044)

o Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Thursday, July 9

o Location: Galilee Baptist Church(1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103)

o Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Saturday, July 11 (TWO LOCATIONS)

o Minden:

§ Location: David Raines Community Health Center – Minden (128 Homer Road, Minden, LA 71055)

§ Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

o Greenwood:

§ Location: Open Range Fellowship (9950 US-80, Greenwood, LA 71033)

§ Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Testing is free and will be done as an on-site, drive-through process, but dates and times are subject to change.All upcoming COVID-19 testing sites and details can also be found by clicking on www.lsuhs.edu/coronavirus/resources.

