LSUS Spring semester to kick off with 2 weeks of virtual classes due to COVID-19 omicron surge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students at Louisiana State University – Shreveport will spend at least the first two weeks of the 2022 Spring Semester attending classes virtually due to COVID-19 and the rapidly-spreading omicron variant, while online classes will proceed as scheduled.

All employees – faculty and staff – are expected to be on deck Tuesday when the university resumes normal operations, however.

While virtual learning will be in place for the weeks of Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, face-to-face classes currently are scheduled to resume Jan. 23, but students will receive further guidance on attendance procedures from their instructors as things develop.

Down at the mother ship in Baton Rouge, a number of COVID-19 precautions will stay in place, but instructors will make the call on whether to deliver their first two weeks of the 2022 Spring Semester fully remotely or face-to-face and remotely or go completely face-to-face. After the first two weeks, if the community and campus COVID-10 positivity rates drop below 10%, everybody goes back to class.

Clark listed a number of protocols, based on guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health, as well as local health partners, the university’s Pandemic Action Team and deans of the various LSUS departments.

The LSUS vaccination mandate remains in place, and testing resumed on Monday for all unvaccinated staff and administrative personnel; however, unvaccinated face-to-face students and faculty will not be required to test until they go back to the classroom.

In the next two weeks, Clark said vaccinated faculty and staff are encouraged to participate in on-campus testing and he strongly encouraged those who eligible to get the booster before returning to campus.

The Business and Education building, which offers testing from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, will reopen Tuesday.

Clark said the university will continue to monitor trends related to Omicron and COVID-19 in general and adjust accordingly.