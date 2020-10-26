The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Mansfield Elementary and Middle School to resume in-person classes on Tuesday

Coronavirus

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mansfield Elementary and Middle School students will return to in-person Tuesday.

The decision was made Monday after the DeSoto Parish School System received word that of the 300 people who took advantage of the drive-thru testing opportunity offered on Friday, there were no confirmed positive COVID-19 results among staff or students.

DeSoto Parish School’s Superintendent Clay Corley said, “We appreciate the cooperation last week from our families, faculty and staff as students transitioned to virtual-only learning as a precaution.

“As always,” he continued, “DeSoto Parish Schools will continue to take extra measures to sanitize all buildings and practice procedures recommended by local and state health officials. We ask that our families continue to practice healthy habits as we all work together to provide amazing opportunities for our children.”

He offered the following directives:

  1. Stay home if you don’t feel well or experience COVID-like symptoms
  2. Wear a face mask
  3. Practice social distancing 
  4. Practice hand hygiene 

