Many plans commencement parade for graduating seniors

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The citizens of Many will honor 2020 graduates of Many High School with a reception and parade at 4 p.m. June 4 in the Many City Hall parking lot.

At 5 p.m., graduating seniors who have decorated a car or truck will go to their cars/trucks dressed in their caps and gowns to ride in the commencement parade. Pomp and circumstance will be piped in and played along San Antonio Avenue.

An announcer will announce each senor and their high school accomplishments, as well as their plans for the future.

This is the community of Many’s way of saying how proud they are of their graduating class and to let them know of the entire town’s support as they go into the future.

