Marion County Judge issues mandatory Shelter-in-Place order

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A mandatory Shelter in Place Order effective at midnight Tuesday has been issued for Marion County.

In issuing the order, Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur pointed out that although there have been no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Marion County, their have been cases in surrounding counties as well as in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, which is less than 50 miles from Marion County.

At this time in every county that touches Marion County has at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, LaFleur wrote on Marion County’s website, saying, “Statistically, to our east in Louisiana, there are over 200 confirmed cases in Caddo Parish, alone.”

LaFleur said the order was put in place after consulting with Jefferson, Texas, officials, other county officials, health experts and state officials, along with monitoring the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta.

“Given that the largest portion of the population in Marion County is considered ‘at risk’ of contracting the virus, I feel it is my duty to protect, with all the available recourses that are at my disposal, the people here in our community,” LeFleur said.

He said he will be reviewing all available information daily and will residents as to the status of Marion County.

This will remain in effect through April 30, in accordance with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.

