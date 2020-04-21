Marion County judge reports an additional COVID-19 case bringing total to six

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV/KMSS) – In a Tuesday Facebook video, Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur announced that Marion County has an additional COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total to six cases, with one recovery.

LaFleur, who on March 31st, issued a mandatory Shelter in Place Order, spoke about plans to re-open Marion County in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbot’s Executive Orders issued on Friday to begin the process of reopening the state of Texas while revising hospital capacity and certain social distancing guidelines.

Within those orders, select activities and services that pose minimal to no threat of spreading COVID-19 are allowed to reopen using a “Retail-To-Go” model.

LeFleur also published a guidance sheet put out by Texas Health and Human Services that gives guidelines to employees and customers, including retail-to-go, retail delivery to customer’s doorstep and retail delivery by mail.

