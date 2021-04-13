Marion County walkup COVID-19 vaccine clinic switches from J&J to Pfizer

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur has announced that vaccines at Tuesday’s walk-up vaccination clinic in Jefferson has been switched from Johnson & Johnson to Pfizer.

The clinic, which is being held at Heritage Baptist Church at 1608 Highway 59 South in Jefferson, opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and will continue to open at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday through April 30.

There is no pre-registration and the vaccine is first come first serve, the clinic is open to all approved groups and there is no residential requirement, LaFleur said, adding that Marion County will receive 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services requested vaccine providers in Texas to stop administering the J&J vaccine.

Unlike the J&J vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose that is administered at least 21 days after the first dose. A vaccination card will be given with the an appointment time and date for the second appointment.

Texas DSHS’ announcement came on the heels of federal government’s announcement that it had paused the use of the J&J shot following a joint statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration revealing they’re investigating clots in six woman that that occurred 6 to 13 days after receiving the single-dose J& J vaccine.

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remain under investigation.