Marshall Arts Council sponsors gratitude card drive for medical professionals

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS/KSHV) – The Marshall Regional Arts Council has come up with a way to allow citizens in the Harrison, Marion and Panola County areas to show their gratitude to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, while using their creative skills.

The Arts Council has asked citizens from small children to senior citizens to do something fun this weekend and make cards showing their gratitude to local medical professionals.

A curbside drop-off station is in place behind the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard, behind the mall.

There are not a lot of rules. Budding and seasoned artists can use whatever’s around the house – paper, markers, crayons, charcoal, paints, pencils, pens.

A message of gratitude should be written inside the card, which can be signed, but doesn’t have to be.

When an individual, family or friends finish their cards, they should be put in a ziplock bag and taken to the curbside drop-off station behind the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard, behind the mall.

The cards will then be inspected and then delivered to facilities throughout the area from 3-6 p.m. Monday.

