Marshall ISD to deliver meals for students unable to get to meal locations

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Marshall Independent School District will begin delivering meals for students who are unable to travel to one of the designated meal locations.

Anyone in need of a meal delivered to a home not near Crockett Elementary, Price T. Young Elementary or Marshall High School, is asked to send an e-mail to chilcoata@marshallisd.com or call 903-930-8266 and submit the student’s name and home address.



Parents are asked to check their child/children’s school websites and/or Facebook page for information regarding optional learning opportunities during school closure.

Anyone with questions about any of these opportunities or their child/children’s classes in general are asked to contact their student’s teachers or campus administration via e-mail.

Staff directories with teacher email addresses are located on every school web page. If for some reason parents or students cannot find an address, they are asked to contact Marshall ISD at communications@marshallisd.com.

