Marshall, Texas: Free walk-up COVID-19 testing all day Wednesday

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KKMSS) – The state of Texas is providing walk-up COVID-19 testing until 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Boulevard South, Marshall, Texas.

Tuesday, Harrison County reported 13 more COVID-19 recoveries.

Overall the County reported the following COVID-19 statistics:

Total Positive Cases – 823

Total Fatalities – 35

Total Recoveries – 762

Total Active Cases – 26

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.