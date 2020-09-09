The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 Testing Sites & News

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 testing sites & news

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Marshall, Texas: Free walk-up COVID-19 testing all day Wednesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KKMSS) – The state of Texas is providing walk-up COVID-19 testing until 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Boulevard South, Marshall, Texas.

Tuesday, Harrison County reported 13 more COVID-19 recoveries.

Overall the County reported the following COVID-19 statistics:

Total Positive Cases – 823

Total Fatalities – 35

Total Recoveries – 762

Total Active Cases – 26

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss