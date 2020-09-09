Marshall, Texas: Free walk-up COVID-19 testing all day Wednesday
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KKMSS) – The state of Texas is providing walk-up COVID-19 testing until 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Boulevard South, Marshall, Texas.
Tuesday, Harrison County reported 13 more COVID-19 recoveries.
Overall the County reported the following COVID-19 statistics:
Total Positive Cases – 823
Total Fatalities – 35
Total Recoveries – 762
Total Active Cases – 26
