Marshall to reopen all public facilities Wednesday in response to Executive Order

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday, the City of Marshall will reopen all city facilities with the exception of Municipal Court.

The Municipal Court, which is controlled by the Texas Supreme Court, will remain closed until the Texas Supreme Court allows it to reopen.

The decision was made by the city’s reopening committee in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s March 2 Executive Order reopening Texas government offices and facilities.

The City, which has followed the directive provided by the state since early in the pandemic, on Wednesday will reopen the City’s water billing office, Memorial City Hall, the Marshall Convention Center, Lions Community Center, and Smith Community Center at full capacity.

In addition, the Marshall City Arena, which was previously opened only to the event participants, will now be open to spectators as well.

While we are happy to re-open our facilities to the public, we remind citizens that are utilizing the facilities to do so at their own risk.

The city asks that people continue to wear masks indoors, maintain a safe distance from others and engage in safe practices.

In order to allow for a seamless transition, citizens and community organizations interested in renting the Marshall Convention Center or any one of the Community Centers must contact Patty Munds at (903)-935-4414 to schedule an appointment.

Precedence will be given to those who are currently on the waiting list for the above facilities. Those interested in renting Memorial City Hall can contact Glenn Barnhart at (903)-934-7992.