Mask mandate – effective immediately – issued for Bossier Parish Courthouse

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The president of the Bossier Parish Police Jury has declared a State of Emergency Proclamation that includes a mask mandate to enter the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

The Proclamation was issued in response to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edward’s statewide public health emergency proclamation issued Monday.

The Bossier Parish proclamation describes the following protocols put in place to enter the courthouse:

Any member of the public entering the courthouse will be required to wear a face mask at all times covering their nose and mouth when inside the courthouse

The public will be responsible for providing their own face mask if possible

If an individual does not have a face mask, one will be provided

All staff members of all departments in the courthouse will be required to wear a face mask in all common areas covering their nose and mouth, and with each individual department/agency within the courthouse to determine the necessity of wearing a face mask while in their respective department

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Bailiffs and Security have the authority to enforce the requirement of face masks in all common areas, and all violations will be reported to William Altimus, Parish Administrator

The guidelines will remain in place until Sept. 1, 2021, or as extended by any subsequent proclamation, unless terminated sooner.

Anyone refusing to meet the requirements will be denied access into the courthouse.

The public should contact each department/agency within the courthouse to determine if there are additional protocols set by that department.

Their contact information may be found on the police jury website at www.bossierparishla.gov. The police jury office may be contacted at 318-965- 2329.

