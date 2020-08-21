Masks, social distancing predominantly ignored at Alabama high school football game

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football is officially back, but on the Eastern Shore, not all COVID-19 prevention procedures were followed.

There were some pockets of people social distancing and wearing masks in the stands, but for the most part – particularly in the student section – people were right next to each other with no face coverings at all.

The Baldwin County School System limited capacity to 50 percent, which is monitored through online sales. School officials told us they sold less than 3,000 tickets. Fairhope’s full capacity at the stadium is 6,000.

Principal Jon Cardwell called Thursday’s game – being the county’s first – a litmus test.

“We want our people to wear masks more, we required it. We were sending people back to the cars to get masks,” he said. “But, you know, our point is we can’t make anybody do something. We encourage it. Our announcers were announcing it, we’ve been telling people – if there’s an outbreak there’s no high school football, I’m not worried about your comfort, I’m worried about my boys and cheerleaders and band having a full season, so that’s our thing. So let’s use a little sense and take care of business.”

He also told News 5 the school system is already thinking of changes when it comes to handling games throughout the rest of the season.

For a list of rules for game attendees in Baldwin County, click here.

