Masks to remain optional in updated COVID-19 guidelines for Bossier schools

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish school district has released revised COVID-19 guidance ahead of classes resuming Tuesday but masks will remain optional.

Last week, Gov. Edwards announced new “strong recommendations” for K-12 schools to safely return to in-person learning that included wearing masks indoors and suspending extracurricular activities.

Here are the district’s key takeaways from the full revised guidelines:

While masking will be highly encouraged at schools and centers, it will remain a personal choice except on buses in which masking is mandatory per Presidential Order.

Athletics will not be suspended, although Return to Play guidelines following a positive case or exposure to a close contact have changed.

In the case of a positive COVID case, students/staff members must quarantine for five days. Once fever-free with no medication for 24 hours and no symptoms are present after five days, or if symptoms are resolving, the student/staff member may return to school on day six but will be required to wear a mask until day 11. Non-compliance will result in the remainder of the 10-day quarantine being completed at home.

Visitors will be limited on campuses and those visiting will be asked to wear a mask.

Classroom and cafeteria seating will be reviewed based on each school site configuration.

Bossier Schools says they will continue strenuous cleaning and disinfection efforts and will take any other measures necessary to ensure campuses remain the cleanest environments and safest places to be for students and employees.