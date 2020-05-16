May 16 LDH update: COVID-19 statewide cases and deaths continue downward trend

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 34,117 Saturday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,413.

That’s an increase of 280 cases and 21 deaths over Friday’s numbers, the last 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health.

A total of 259,742 tests have been performed in Louisiana to date and Saturday’s numbers reflected the results of 6,553 tests since Friday’s 253,189 tests. Both Friday and Saturday’s test totals were lower than the 8,919 average daily tests reported Monday through Wednesday.

From Friday to Saturday, the number of patients hospitalized dropped from 1,091 to 1,028 while the number of patients on ventilators dropped from Friday’s 132 to 123 in Saturday’s reporting.

Eighteen new cases were reported in Caddo Parish, bringing the total from

1,846 on Friday to Saturday’s 1,864, and an additional eight deaths reported on

Saturday bring the LDH’s total to 155. On Friday, however, the Caddo Coroner’s office reported 172 deaths. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

As of noon Saturday, May 16, 2020, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and COVID-19 tests in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 1,864 case(s) | 155 death(s) | 126 state tests | 18,724 commercial tests

Bossier – 342 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 46 state tests | 7,517 commercial tests

DeSoto – 218 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,033 commercial tests

Webster – 113 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,990 commercial tests

Claiborne – 58 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 32 state tests | 602 commercial tests

Beinville – 82 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 20 state tests | 719 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 101 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 67 state tests | 1,176 commercial tests

Sabine – 29 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 29 state tests | 666 commercial tests

Red River – 42 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 32 state tests | 336 commercial tests

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.