May hiring fair seeks to help restaurants, hospitality businesses find employees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As COVID-19 restrictions ease, restaurants and other hospitality businesses will need to beef up their staffs, and the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and Louisiana Restaurant Association want to help.

They have scheduled a hiring fair for people interested in working in the food and beverage business will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4 in the LSUS University Center Ballroom, at One University Place in Shreveport.

More than 35 local businesses are participating in the fair and jobs include all types of food and hospitality positions including wait staff, kitchen staff at all levels, gaming and customer service, as well as housekeeping and more.

The fair, which aims to help restaurants and other hospitality businesses fill out their staffs as COVID-19 restrictions ease and tourism increases, is in response to what the Chamber says is “the unique struggles experienced by food, beverage, and hospitality businesses during the pandemic.”

In order to stay open, local restaurants had to change their way of business by pivoting to take-out and curbside, but now are facing critical hiring needs as COVID cases decrease and more businesses open or are allowed to reopen with fewer restrictions.

“With tourism increasing and more individuals and families heading out for in-person dining, demand for employees in all areas of hospitality and food service is high,” said Dr. Timothy Magner, president of the Greater Shreveport Chamber.

“These are good jobs that will fill quickly and so we are encouraging everyone at home or on the sidelines to come out and join one of these great companies,” Magner said.

More information is available at www.ShreveportChamber.org.