Mayor Adrian Perkins tests positive for COVID

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Friday night he has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is not yet known how many people he had close contact with prior to his positive test. He attended the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, cheering from the sidelines. Mayor Perkins held a press conference last Friday to discuss raising pay for city workers. City of Shreveport offices were closed Friday.

Thus far Mayor Perkins has not shown symptoms. He will stay in quarantine for 10 days.