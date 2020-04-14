Breaking News
LDH reports 129 new COVID-19 deaths, largest single-day death count in Louisiana to-date

Miller County EOC releases COVID-19 update
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – In a Tuesday afternoon news conference aired on Facebook Live, Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison and Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown brought Miller County and Texarkana residents up to speed on the latest COVID-19 developments, along with reminders of protective measures in place.

Harrison said the Arkansas Department of Health Tuesday reported that Miller County has had only  27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries

She said although two Miller County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) employees tested positive for COVID-19, no others have. When the tests came back, the judge immediately limited visitation at the JDC to facetime only.

In addition, temperatures are taken of everyone entering the facility and disinfecting the center several times a day for everyone’s protection.  

There has been no further spread of the virus at the JDC, or the Miller County Courthouse. After a courthouse employee tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3, Harrison shut it down and it has remained closed ever since, Harrison said.

Brown said two public screenings in Miller county conducted by the Lansdell Clinic, on April 6 and UAMS on Thursday, with 233 combined number of tests that resulted in only six positives. He said the Lansdell Clinic is making plans for another public screening with the date to be announced.

Although Texarkana, Arkansas does not currently have a “shelter in place” order, all residents are encouraged to limit social exposure. Community members should continue to abide by state directives such as temporary closures of barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, and no large gatherings of 10 or more. 

For questions, residents should contact the Miller County OEM at 870-772-2591 or seek assistance from your local hospital. 

