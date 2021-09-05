Monday: Weekly $300 unemployment supplement goes away for 8.9 million Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – This year’s Labor Day is expected to bring with it a shrunken pandemic safety net for many Americans.

On Monday two programs — one that provides jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers, and the other to people who’ve been unemployed for more than six months — will expire.

As a result, approximately 8.9 million people will lose those weekly benefit payments.

In addition, 2.1 million people will lose a $300-a-week federal supplemental unemployment payment, which also expires Monday but these recipients continue to receive state unemployment benefits.

Added to that is the fact that the federal eviction moratorium expired at the end of July.

Other aspects of pandemic assistance still exist, however. Those include rental aid and the expanded child tax credit, but millions of Americans still face challenges brought on by the pandemic more than a year and a half ago.

The Biden administration believes the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand evictions and the drop in unemployment.