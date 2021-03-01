More than 18,000 COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in East Texas first week of March

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to a list from the Department of State Health Services, 18,090 COVID-19 vaccines are set to arrive in East Texas.

There are three vaccine hub locations in East Texas. These are large vaccination sites created with the goal of providing a simpler way for more people to sign up for appointments. Hub locations in East Texas include Longview, Lufkin and Tyler.

Appointments are available to those who fall under Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories.

Phase 1A includes:

Healthcare workers

First and last responders

Residents of long-term care facilities

Phase 1B includes:

Age 65 and older

Age 18 and older AND has at least one chronic medical condition that increases their risk for severe illness from COVID-19. (see the signup page for a list of conditions)

Currently, only the Moderna and Pfizer doses are available for distribution, though the FDA cleared the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine Saturday. DSHS says that Texas could receive more than 200,000 doses, but they don’t have a timeline for when they could arrive.

This list includes only allocations for first doses of the vaccine by county. DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so people should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose.

ANDERSON

Kroger Pharmacy on Spring Street – 100 Moderna doses

Palestine Regional Medical Center – 400 Moderna doses

Sycamore Medical Clinic – 100 Moderna doses

ANGELINA

Angelina County and Cities Health District – Lufkin – 2,000 Moderna doses

PAM Specialty Hospital of Lufkin – 100 Moderna doses

CAMP

UT Health Pittsburg Hospital – 100 Pfizer doses

CASS

CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital Atlanta – 100 Moderna doses

East Texas Border Health Clinic Genesis PrimeCare – 100 Moderna doses

Powers Pharmacy No. 1, Inc. Linden – 100 Moderna doses

Center Health Connections Queen City – 100 Moderna doses

CHEROKEE

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Alto – 100 Moderna doses

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Jacksonville – 100 Moderna doses

Cherokee County Health Department Jacksonville – 300 Moderna doses

UT Health Jacksonville Hospital – 100 Moderna doses

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Rusk – 100 Moderna doses

FRANKLIN

Franklin County Rural Health Clinic – 100 Moderna doses

GREGG

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 3,510 Pfizer doses

Louis Morgan Drugs #1 Longview – 300 Moderna doses

HARRISON

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 130 Hallsville – 300 Moderna doses

Kroger Pharmacy 953 – Marshall – 100 Moderna doses

Marshall-Harrison County Health District – 400 Moderna doses

HENDERSON

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Athens – 300 Moderna doses

Family Circle of Care Athens – 100 Moderna doses

Integrity Urgent Care Athens – 100 Moderna doses

Lakeland Athens – 100 Moderna doses

UT Health East Texas Athens – 200 Moderna doses

Walgreens Pharmacy 09410 Athens – 100 Moderna doses

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 84 Chandler – 100 Moderna doses

Trinity Clinic Chandler – 100 Moderna doses

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 68 Kemp – 100 Moderna doses

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 064 Mabank – 100 Moderna doses

Cedar Creek Wellness Group Mabank – 100 Moderna doses

East Texas Community Clinic, Inc. Mabank – 100 Moderna doses

Lakeland Medical Associates Mabank – 100 Moderna doses

Tri-County Family Medicine Mabank – 100 Moderna doses

NACOGDOCHES

East Texas Community Health Services Nacogdoches – 200 Moderna doses

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – 1,000 Moderna doses

RAINS

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 4 – 100 Moderna doses

RUSK

Kroger Pharmacy 490 Henderson – 100 Moderna doses

SABINE

Toledo Bend Family Medicine Hemphill – 100 Moderna doses

SAN AUGUSTINE

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 28 San Augustine – 100 Moderna doses

SHELBY

Aurora Concepts, PLLC Center – 1,170 Pfizer doses

SMITH

NET Health Tyler – 3,510 Pfizer doses

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Rice Road Tyler – 100 Moderna doses

Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Tyler – 200 Moderna doses

Tyler ContinueCare Hospital at Trinity Mother Frances Tyler – 200 Moderna doses

VAN ZANDT

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 032 Canton – 100 Moderna doses

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic of Canton – 300 Moderna doses

Salfiti Canton Pharmacy – 100 Moderna doses

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 033 Grand Saline – 100 Moderna doses

Innate Medical Solutions Grand Saline – 100 Moderna doses

Brookshire’s Pharmacy 019 Wills Point – 100 Moderna doses

Bruce and Human Drug Wills Point – 100 Moderna doses

WOOD

Trinity Clinic Mineola – 100 Moderna doses

DSHS advises eligible persons to check the website of the provider, and call the provider only if the website doesn’t answer their questions.