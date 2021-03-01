More than 18,000 COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in East Texas first week of March

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to a list from the Department of State Health Services, 18,090 COVID-19 vaccines are set to arrive in East Texas.
There are three vaccine hub locations in East Texas. These are large vaccination sites created with the goal of providing a simpler way for more people to sign up for appointments. Hub locations in East Texas include Longview, Lufkin and Tyler.
Appointments are available to those who fall under Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories.
Phase 1A includes:
- Healthcare workers
- First and last responders
- Residents of long-term care facilities
Phase 1B includes:
- Age 65 and older
- Age 18 and older AND has at least one chronic medical condition that increases their risk for severe illness from COVID-19. (see the signup page for a list of conditions)
Currently, only the Moderna and Pfizer doses are available for distribution, though the FDA cleared the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine Saturday. DSHS says that Texas could receive more than 200,000 doses, but they don’t have a timeline for when they could arrive.
This list includes only allocations for first doses of the vaccine by county. DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so people should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose.
ANDERSON
- Kroger Pharmacy on Spring Street – 100 Moderna doses
- Palestine Regional Medical Center – 400 Moderna doses
- Sycamore Medical Clinic – 100 Moderna doses
ANGELINA
- Angelina County and Cities Health District – Lufkin – 2,000 Moderna doses
- PAM Specialty Hospital of Lufkin – 100 Moderna doses
CAMP
- UT Health Pittsburg Hospital – 100 Pfizer doses
CASS
- CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital Atlanta – 100 Moderna doses
- East Texas Border Health Clinic Genesis PrimeCare – 100 Moderna doses
- Powers Pharmacy No. 1, Inc. Linden – 100 Moderna doses
- Center Health Connections Queen City – 100 Moderna doses
CHEROKEE
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Alto – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Jacksonville – 100 Moderna doses
- Cherokee County Health Department Jacksonville – 300 Moderna doses
- UT Health Jacksonville Hospital – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Rusk – 100 Moderna doses
FRANKLIN
- Franklin County Rural Health Clinic – 100 Moderna doses
GREGG
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 3,510 Pfizer doses
- Louis Morgan Drugs #1 Longview – 300 Moderna doses
HARRISON
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 130 Hallsville – 300 Moderna doses
- Kroger Pharmacy 953 – Marshall – 100 Moderna doses
- Marshall-Harrison County Health District – 400 Moderna doses
HENDERSON
- CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Athens – 300 Moderna doses
- Family Circle of Care Athens – 100 Moderna doses
- Integrity Urgent Care Athens – 100 Moderna doses
- Lakeland Athens – 100 Moderna doses
- UT Health East Texas Athens – 200 Moderna doses
- Walgreens Pharmacy 09410 Athens – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 84 Chandler – 100 Moderna doses
- Trinity Clinic Chandler – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 68 Kemp – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 064 Mabank – 100 Moderna doses
- Cedar Creek Wellness Group Mabank – 100 Moderna doses
- East Texas Community Clinic, Inc. Mabank – 100 Moderna doses
- Lakeland Medical Associates Mabank – 100 Moderna doses
- Tri-County Family Medicine Mabank – 100 Moderna doses
NACOGDOCHES
- East Texas Community Health Services Nacogdoches – 200 Moderna doses
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – 1,000 Moderna doses
RAINS
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 4 – 100 Moderna doses
RUSK
- Kroger Pharmacy 490 Henderson – 100 Moderna doses
SABINE
- Toledo Bend Family Medicine Hemphill – 100 Moderna doses
SAN AUGUSTINE
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 28 San Augustine – 100 Moderna doses
SHELBY
- Aurora Concepts, PLLC Center – 1,170 Pfizer doses
SMITH
- NET Health Tyler – 3,510 Pfizer doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Rice Road Tyler – 100 Moderna doses
- Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Tyler – 200 Moderna doses
- Tyler ContinueCare Hospital at Trinity Mother Frances Tyler – 200 Moderna doses
VAN ZANDT
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 032 Canton – 100 Moderna doses
- CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic of Canton – 300 Moderna doses
- Salfiti Canton Pharmacy – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 033 Grand Saline – 100 Moderna doses
- Innate Medical Solutions Grand Saline – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 019 Wills Point – 100 Moderna doses
- Bruce and Human Drug Wills Point – 100 Moderna doses
WOOD
- Trinity Clinic Mineola – 100 Moderna doses
DSHS advises eligible persons to check the website of the provider, and call the provider only if the website doesn’t answer their questions.
