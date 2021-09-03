Mother loses 2 children to COVID within a month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman is pleading with everyone to get vaccinated after going through the heartbreak of losing two children to COVID-19.

Jamie Patrick, from North Las Vegas, had to say goodbye to both of her children within a month of each other.

“It just seems so unfair,” said Patrick.

Her 39-year-old daughter Brandi died from COVID in July, while her son 38-year-old Dustin was admitted to the intensive care unit at Sunrise Hospital with the virus. Patrick’s son was in critical condition when she spoke to KLAS last month, but he started to make small improvements.

“I said, ‘Dustin, Dustin, wake up. This is your mom,'” recalled Patrick. “He actually fluttered his eyes open and looked right at me.”

But his lungs collapsed earlier this week, and doctors said there was nothing more they could do.

“There is nothing left of his lungs,” said Patrick. “The doctor said they are just two cement blocks. That is how much scar tissue is in there because of COVID.”

Neither of her children were vaccinated, and Patrick feels their deaths could have been prevented.

“That’s why it’s so important to get vaccinated,” urged Patrick. “Brandi and Dustin wouldn’t have been in (the hospital). They would have been at home with me, and they are not able to do that.”

Patrick spent Wednesday night with her son before he was disconnected from medical machines. He died late Thursday morning.

“I just wanted a miracle,” said Patrick. “I didn’t get a miracle. That’s where most of my nights went, praying to God.”

Patrick said that when her son was able to communicate, he said he was going to get vaccinated as soon as he left the hospital, but he never got that opportunity.