Natchitoches: All City buildings reopen as state moves back into Phase 3

NATCHITOCHES – All city buildings in Natchitoches reopened Wednesday morning as Gov. John Bel Edwards moved Louisiana back in to Phase 3.

The reopening was announced in an order issued by Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr.

That includes the lobby Natchitoches Utility Service Center, 806 2nd Street, which now is open with limited capacity.

Employees are still available to assist for all other services including collecting payments, disconnections, and transfers via the drive through.

Utility payments can still be made in the following ways:

Credit card payments can be made via telephone (VISA and MasterCard ONLY)

Check payments can be put in the drop box located in the last drive thru lane

As always, the City offers online bill pay for our utility customers 24/7. To sign up for online bill pay, visit https://click2gov.natchitochesla.gov/Click2GovCX/index.html

For further information or questions regarding utility payments, please contact the Utility Service Center at (318)357-3830.