Natchitoches law-enforcement releases joint statement on COVID-19 mitigation

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches City Police and the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office issued a joint statement regarding Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Stay-at-Home Order that limits the operations of most Louisiana businesses, as well as the movement of citizens.

Although the law-enforcement agencies praised people “doing their part to help this effort,” it also pointed out that not everyone is following the guidelines set out to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and listed the limitations in effect:

Social Distance from others. Stay 6 feet away from all persons.

Do not gather in any location, public or private, in groups of 10 or more. This includes indoor and outdoor locations.

Only leave your home for legitimate purposes listed as acceptable exceptions in the order:

*To obtain groceries, supplies, medications, or take-out food. We encourage only one person from a household to visit the stores or restaurants to pick up food. Do not bring your entire family to the store, except if they are too young to stay at home.

*To care for a family member at their home.

*To take a walk, bike ride, or exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.

These measures are necessary to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and lives of all citizens in Natchitoches Parish, and to help avoid any potential overwhelming of our local healthcare capacity.

For businesses not considered essential critical infrastructure by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency must temporarily close their operations. Businesses that are allowed to remain open under the Order are encouraged to implement strict practices to ensure social distancing for customers.

In the city of Natchitoches:

all juveniles under the age of 17 are under a curfew provision in the Code of Ordinances (Sec. 20-39).

Juveniles are prohibited from being on any public roadway or public property from 12:00 am – 5:00 am unless accompanied by a parent or authorized adult.

As law enforcement agencies, our primary duty is to protect citizens from harm; this includes utilizing our resources and training to help mitigate the coronavirus in Natchitoches Parish.

As such, we must enforce these lawful rules listed in the ‘Stay-at-Home’ order. Violations of the order constitute an imminent threat to public health and are a violation of the criminal statutes, subject to prosecution.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.