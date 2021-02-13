Natchitoches: LSU Health delays COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru a week due to weather

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to predicted weather conditions, LSU Health Science has announced it is delaying Thursday’s planned drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic, which was scheduled to administer vaccinations for senior citizens age 70 and older, now is scheduled for to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

The location will be in the parking lot of Ben Johnson Auditorium, 400 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Natchitoches.

The date of the second dose has not been announced, due to the schedule change, but after the first dose is given, the second is guaranteed for the community.

Those who wish to receive the vaccination are asked to pre-register by clicking on this link: https://redcap.link/LSU-PUBLIC-VACCINE-SURVEY

For help in registration, contact Mary Jones at (318) 471-2942, or Lamarr McGaskey at (318) 471-3104.