Natchitoches Parish Sheriff announces modifications to limit exposure to COVID-19

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the modification of some of its services and procedures to limit the exposure and to help mitigate COVID-19 issues as much as possible according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones.

As always, people with emergencies should call 911.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that contact with the office be initiated by phone or email (if possible).

To reach the NPSO administrative offices, call (318) 352-6432

Due to the recent aggressive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office will implement the following procedures until April 13, 2020, with full operations to be reevaluated the week before.

•Traffic/Incident Reports

To obtain a copy of a traffic or incident report individuals will need to do so by mail if the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Office worked the accident a copy of the report can be obtained by calling 318-357-7840, by fax 318-352-7377, by email (kmetoyer@npsheriff.net), or written request can be mailed to:

NPSO

P.O. BOX 266

Natchitoches, LA 71457

Payment must be mailed with the request in the form of a money order payable to NPSO in the amount of $5. If the Louisiana State Police worked the accident, the report would have to be obtained from Troop E in Alexandria, La.

•Background Checks

To obtain a background check, you will need to do so by mail. A written request can be mailed to:

NPSO

P.O. BOX 266

Natchitoches, LA 71458

Requests must be accompanied by a copy of the state-issued I.D. along the request; and enclose a $10 money order payable to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Office.

•Criminal Bonds

Criminal Bonds will only be processed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The bondsman will be the only person permitted in the office to complete the bond. People who wish to complete a property bond, will need to contact the Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court’s Office at 318-357-8152 to get information on what days and times property bonds can be processed. Information concerning the bond for a defendant can be obtained by contacting NPSO Records Division at 318-357-7805 or 318-357-7840.

•Fines/Citations

There are three options to make payments to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for fine and citation payments:

1. Mail-in payments. Payments must be cashier’s check or money order. No personal checks will be accepted. Payments should be made payable to the NPSO and mailed to P.O. Box 266, Natchitoches, LA 71458.

2. Online payments*: Visit (www.npsheriff.org). Scroll toward the bottom of the homepage and select the gold box labeled “pay tickets and fines online.”

*There is a service fee for processing payment(s) online. The total charge amount will be displayed prior to submitting the payment. The fee is 3.5% of the total amount being paid.

3. Phone payments: To make a payment by phone, call (877) 793-7141 from 8 a.m.to 8 p.m. EST Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST Saturday and Sunday. Once you have submitted your payment. An email will be sent regarding whether the payment has been accepted or rejected.

•Parish Property Taxes

There are two options to make property tax payments to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

1. Mail-in payments. Payments may be cashier’s check, money order, or personal checks. Payments should be made payable to the NPSO and mailed to P.O. Box 266, Natchitoches, LA 71458.

2. Online payments*: Visit (www.npsheriff.org). Scroll toward the bottom of the homepage and select the gold box labeled “pay taxes online.”

* There is a service fee for processing payment(s) online. The total charge amount will be displayed prior to submitting the payment. The fee is 3.45% of the total amount being paid with a minimum charge of $3.95.

•Fingerprinting & Sheriff Sales will be suspended until further notice.

We continue to monitor updates from LA. GOSHEP, Centers for Disease Control, La. Department of Health and World Health Organization on Coronavirus (COVID-19).

