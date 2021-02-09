Natchitoches Regional Hospital creates space for community vaccinations

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Regional Medical Center is taking the vaccine into the community, immunizing hundreds of people a day. Creating a vaccine clinic inside the cities event center.

“I got vaccinated because I’m afraid of COVID and I think it’s not only a personal but a public responsibility to try to get rid of this thing,” said Art Williams, who received his vaccine Tuesday.

Williams received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Natchitoches Event Center.

“Well, this is an analogical situation we have a public health crisis. It’s an individual’s responsibility to protect themselves and others,” Williams said.

The Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Hospital held the community vaccinations inside the city’s event center, which they have been doing for the last month.

“We’ve got the capabilities in this facility to administer up to 1000 doses a day, the issue is our federal supply,” said Kirk Soileau, C.E.O Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

The system is set up so those who are getting first dose vaccinations only have a short 30 minute wait.

“We find this that this space gives us ample opportunity to pass many people through. We have divided this space into four spaces,” said Sarah Lacour, Vice President of Quality, Safety, and Responsibility.

The space creates a check-in spot, a screening station, a vaccination station and a 15 minute waiting area after the vaccination is administered to make sure the individual who received the vaccination doesn’t have any side effects.

Hospital administrators says the hospital is living out its core purpose of caring for the community.

“This initiative is what we had to do to make sure all the people of Natchitoches Parish and surrounding communities are well cared for to help fight this COVID pandemic,” Lacour said.

Next Tuesday, the vaccination city will be moved to the Ben Johnson auditorium. People wishing to receive the vaccine can pre-register by calling the hospital to make an appointment.

Wednesday evening, The hospital plans to join with local pastors for town hall on its Facebook page to help boost the number of African Americans receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.