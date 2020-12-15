Natchitoches Regional receives vaccine shipment; immediately begins immunizations

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

Tuesday received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The first shipment contained 125 doses, and the process of vaccinating front-line personnel caring for COVID-19 patients at NRMC immediately began.

Associates and providers who receive the vaccine on Tuesday will be given their second and final dose in 21 days.

According to CDC guidelines, NRMC is distributing the vaccine in a three-tier process to Associates in a three-tier process. Within 60-to-90 days, all medical personnel and associates will have an opportunity to take the vaccine.

Kirk Soileau, chief executive officer at NRMC heaped praise on the facility’s leadership, saying, “I want to recognize Dr. Phyllis Mason, chief medical officer and Sarah LaCour, vice president of quality, for their relentless work each day on our organization’s response, proactive actions, and patient care protocols for COVID-19.

“In recent months, they have worked closely with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in preparation for the release of a vaccine. Their leadership and commitment have resulted in many positive outcomes, including our vaccination process.”

Soileau said since last spring hospital associates have put their own health concerns aside to care for those with COVID-19, adding that though the hospital took every precaution to keep personnel safe, “we looked forward to the day when there would be a vaccine for this virus. That someday is here, and I look forward to our associates now having the opportunity to receive it.”