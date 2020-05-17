The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

COVID-19 Global Tracker

New cases at Randall Williams Correctional Facility

Coronavirus

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seventy-five of Arkansas’ new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, May 16, came out of the Randall Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff.

This comes from Arkansas Department of Corrections Director Dexter Payne. He said there are 231 cumulative positive cases requiring two hospitalizations. There are 155 inmates who tested negative and 129 whose results are pending.

Payne said the prison is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure safety by negating any contact those who tested positive have with others.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss