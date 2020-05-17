New cases at Randall Williams Correctional Facility

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seventy-five of Arkansas’ new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, May 16, came out of the Randall Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff.

This comes from Arkansas Department of Corrections Director Dexter Payne. He said there are 231 cumulative positive cases requiring two hospitalizations. There are 155 inmates who tested negative and 129 whose results are pending.

Payne said the prison is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure safety by negating any contact those who tested positive have with others.

