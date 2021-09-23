New COVID-19 treatment center up and running in Bowie County

NASH, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A new state-funded monoclonal antibody infusion center is now open in Bowie County.

The center has been set up in a once-vacant building located in Nash. The treatment center offers Regeneron monoclonal antibodies therapy to treat positive COVID-19 patients. Treatment is free and patients must provide a referral from a physician.

Local government officials hope the treatments relieve some strain hospitals are facing.

“The ultimate goal is to prevent someone from having to be hospitalized from COVID due to our medical resources being very strained right now as far as number of beds available in our local hospitals as well as staff to attend to those,” Mayor Bob Bruggeman said.

Hospitals in the area are still at full capacity and health officials say the antibody can prevent people from going to the hospital.

”If we can give 80 patients a day, the COVID anti-monoclonal infusion then potentially we can keep those people out of the hospital and more importantly, keep them well,” said Bowie County Health Authority Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young.

The center is located at 401 Industrial Blvd. and will be open 7 days a week between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.