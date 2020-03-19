New visitor restrictions at Willis-Knighton due to increase in coronavirus cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The increased number of local coronavirus cases is prompting Willis-Knighton to further restrict its visitation at local hospitals.

Starting on Friday, everyone entering the hospital will be screened. This action is being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to patients and staff.

The restrictions include:

General Adult Hospital Visitors: No visitors are permitted at this time.

Labor & Delivery Patients: One visitor is permitted.

NICU-PICU-Pediatrics: Two visitors may be authorized to visit during the hospital stay, but only one visitor may visit each day, with swap-out of the two visitors permitted once during the day.

End of Life Care: Exceptions may be made per administrative staff for clergy and family.

Patients Undergoing Medically Necessary Outpatient Procedures or Testing: One visitor may accompany a patient who is undergoing sedation. The visitor will wait in a waiting area until the patient is recovered and can be driven home. Visitors must meet undergo screening.

Entrances: Emergency entrances continue to be open 24/7 to patients and those authorized to enter. Other entrances at each facility are open to employees and physicians, and screening is required for all who enter.

