Newlyweds surprised with an impromptu social-distancing wedding celebration

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (NBC NewsChannel) – A New Jersey couple thought their long-planned wedding celebration was canceled.

Bec Mahan and Mark Mahasky postponed their big day due to coronavirus concerns, but knew their mom was bringing dinner and leaving it outside, down the street.

On Saturday, however, their friends figured out a creative way to make the couple’s day special – and still honor the social distancing to vital to limiting the spread of the coronavirus that is ravaging the country.

So, as the couple left their home, they had no idea what awaited them outside. Until they looked around, and as far as they could see there were people with posters lining the streets in cars and trucks to celebrate their marriage, which not only came with mom’s dinner, but a cake and champagne, as well.

