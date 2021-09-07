Northwest Louisiana’s Region 7 leads the state in new COVID cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With 18% positive COVID cases reported since Friday, Louisiana’s Region 7 in northwest Louisiana) had the highest percentage of positive COVD cases, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Region 7 encompasses Caddo, Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, De Soto, Webster, Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine Parishes.
Region 4 (Acadiana) was close behind Region 7 with 16%, and Regions 8 (Northeast Louisiana) and Region 9 (Northshore) both reported 14% positive COVID tests.
Sadly, the largest percentage of new cases reported were Louisianans ages 5-17, and the total COVID-19 death toll was 72 in the four-day period.
On Tuesday, the LDH reported 2,003 new #COVID19 cases since Friday, with a decrease of 19 cases between Monday and Tuesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Louisiana’s total COVID cases have surpassed 700,000, and a total of 12,779 Louisianans have died from the virus.
The LDH continues to urge people to wear masks and get the coronavirus vaccine.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!