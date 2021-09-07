Northwest Louisiana’s Region 7 leads the state in new COVID cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With 18% positive COVID cases reported since Friday, Louisiana’s Region 7 in northwest Louisiana) had the highest percentage of positive COVD cases, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Region 7 encompasses Caddo, Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, De Soto, Webster, Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine Parishes.

Region 4 (Acadiana) was close behind Region 7 with 16%, and Regions 8 (Northeast Louisiana) and Region 9 (Northshore) both reported 14% positive COVID tests.

Sadly, the largest percentage of new cases reported were Louisianans ages 5-17, and the total COVID-19 death toll was 72 in the four-day period.

On Tuesday, the LDH reported 2,003 new #COVID19 cases since Friday, with a decrease of 19 cases between Monday and Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Louisiana’s total COVID cases have surpassed 700,000, and a total of 12,779 Louisianans have died from the virus.

The LDH continues to urge people to wear masks and get the coronavirus vaccine.