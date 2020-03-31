Now 28 long-term care facilities in Louisiana identified as COVID-19 clusters, LDH says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDSU) — Coronavirus clusters have been found in Louisiana long-term care facilities, including several in the the New Orleans metro, state health officials said.

The number has increased since the state first started releasing information about long-term care facilities it is monitoring for COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Saturday, the Louisiana Health Department said 11 nursing home/independent living/assisting living facilities had two or more COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday, the number is now up to 28.

Those locations include:

Bayside Health

Chateau De Notre Dame

Chateau D’Ville

Chateau St. James

Colonial Nursing Home

Good Samaritan, New Orleans

Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home

Inspired Living Kenner

Jo Ellen Smith Living Center

Lakeview Manor Nursing Home

Lambeth House

Luling Living Center

Marrero Health Care Center

Montclair Park Assisted Living Shreveport

Nouveau Marc

Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home

Poydras Home

River Palms Nursing and Rehab

Riverbend Nursing and Rehab

St. Anthony’s Nursing Home

St. James Place

St. Joseph of Harahan

St. Jude’s Nursing Home

St. Martin’s Manor

Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home

The Suites at Algiers Point

Vista Shores

State health officials said that someone dying at one of those facilities has less to do with the facility and more to do with the individual.

There are currently 1,158 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, as of the Monday update. Of those, 385 require ventilation.

There are a total of 4,025 positive cases in Louisiana and 185 deaths.