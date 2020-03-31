Now 28 long-term care facilities in Louisiana identified as COVID-19 clusters, LDH says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDSU) — Coronavirus clusters have been found in Louisiana long-term care facilities, including several in the the New Orleans metro, state health officials said.
The number has increased since the state first started releasing information about long-term care facilities it is monitoring for COVID-19 outbreaks.
On Saturday, the Louisiana Health Department said 11 nursing home/independent living/assisting living facilities had two or more COVID-19 cases.
As of Monday, the number is now up to 28.
Those locations include:
- Bayside Health
- Chateau De Notre Dame
- Chateau D’Ville
- Chateau St. James
- Colonial Nursing Home
- Good Samaritan, New Orleans
- Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home
- Inspired Living Kenner
- Jo Ellen Smith Living Center
- Lakeview Manor Nursing Home
- Lambeth House
- Luling Living Center
- Marrero Health Care Center
- Montclair Park Assisted Living Shreveport
- Nouveau Marc
- Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home
- Poydras Home
- River Palms Nursing and Rehab
- Riverbend Nursing and Rehab
- St. Anthony’s Nursing Home
- St. James Place
- St. Joseph of Harahan
- St. Jude’s Nursing Home
- St. Martin’s Manor
- Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home
- The Suites at Algiers Point
- Vista Shores
State health officials said that someone dying at one of those facilities has less to do with the facility and more to do with the individual.
There are currently 1,158 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, as of the Monday update. Of those, 385 require ventilation.
There are a total of 4,025 positive cases in Louisiana and 185 deaths.