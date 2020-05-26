NWLA Mardi Gras Association encourages cancellation of 2021 events; parades pending

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to fears of spreading COVOD-19, leadership of the Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras is encouraging local krewes to cancel all 2021 parties and social events, including coronations and grand bals.

The Association’s Captain of Captains Tracy Herrin, said so far, the Mardi Gras parades are still scheduled to roll in 2021, “if it is safe and responsible to do so.”

“We are asking our local krewes to cancel festivities and grand bals that lead up to the 2021 Mardi Gras season because of the enormous lead time for planning and venue selection,” Herrin said, adding, “no decision has been made yet to cancel the 2021 parades.”



Specific events affected include theme announcements, coronations, Midway to Mardi Gras parties, 12th Night Celebrations, and grand bals.



“The safety and well-being of the community, as well as krewe members is our top priority,” Herrin said. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation, consult with city officials and keep the public informed.”



Herrin said the krewes will continue their community volunteer efforts and joint outreach programs throughout the year, however.



The Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association is comprised of 15 krewes, with each krewe captain representing the Captains Council, led by the Captain of Captains. Besides promoting Mardi Gras in Northwest Louisiana, the association’s purpose is to support, guide and work together in a cooperative manner.

