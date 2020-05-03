NWLA, state continue downward trend in reported COVID-19 cases, deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana continues its downward trend, with the state seeing an addition of 200 cases from Saturday’s 29,140 to 29,340, and 19 deaths, down from Saturday’s 23, bringing Sunday’s total deaths statewide to 1969.

Northwest Louisiana continued its downward trend in cases and deaths and according to the Louisiana Department of Health, some parishes reported no new cases or deaths overnight.

In Sunday’s report, Caddo Parish reported 1,610 cases, up only 9 from Saturday’s 1,601 and 114 deaths, up one from Saturday’s report.

The LDH reported 295 cases in Bossier Parish, up only three from Saturday, but no new deaths, leaving the total at 17.

As of noon on Sunday, May 3, the LDH reported the following data on new cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana parishes: