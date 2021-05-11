Ochsner Health & Hospital for Children to host Zoom briefing for vaccine age eligibility

(KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner Health and Ochsner Hospital for Children will host a Zoom media briefing on Wednesday, May 12 to share updates on expanding the age eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include teens ages 12 to 15.
The media briefing will happen from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The speakers of the briefing will be:
- Dawn Pevey, CEO, System Centers of Excellence & Service Lines, Ochsner Health
- Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, System Medical Director of Hospital Quality, Infectious Disease Specialist, Ochsner Health
- Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, Ochsner Health
- Dr. William Lennarz, System Chair of Pediatrics, Ochsner Health
- Dr. Julia Garcia-Diaz, Director of Clinical Infectious Diseases Research and Infectious Disease Specialist, Ochsner Health
Officials say they will do their best to answer as many questions during the time allotted. If anyone wants to send questions in advance, please email PR@ochsner.org.
